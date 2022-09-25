Dedication 17 - Peterborough's night of music dedicated to Thin Lizzy and Phil Lynott

Headliners Lizzy On The Loose

The five band show this year is really something special with possibly the strongest ever line up – and a theme based on when Thin Lizzy supported Queen on a North American Tour back in 1977 promoting their classic ‘Bad Reputation’ album.

Headlining will be Peterborough’s only Thin Lizzy tribute band Lizzy On The Loose, who have been the backbone of many of the past 16 Dedication shows in this and various line ups and again promise something really special.

Special guests will be popular Peterborough band Last Minute Brigade (LMB) who will be playing plenty of Queen classics.

Black Rose (Society)’ from Northampton return with a full 60 minute set, alongside Peterborough band XX XII (2012), a new rock covers band that will be bringing something differ, and playing a full 40 minute set is one of Peterborough's newest and youngest talented bands Upon This Rock, making their Dedication, playing classic rock and pop covers.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be Phil Lynott, Thin Lizzy memorabilia raffle, a Custom Built 'Phil Lynott’ Black Fender Precision Bass in the guitar raffle and a unique one only Phil Lynott Drum Skin to be auctioned.