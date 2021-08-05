Dance music festival at Whittlesey bar plus Strictly Soulful and Ostrichfest this weekend

The 2019 event

The festival, from 11am to 11pm, is back with top artists, positive vibes and an atmosphere that will take you to Cloud 9.

It will be showcasing some of the biggest names in the House/Oldskool/Jungle scene to provide the rave experience that you won’t forget.

Expect an epic line up, full festival stage production, lighting and visual FX, 20k Cloud9 sound rig, food stalls, outside bar, merchandise, glitter stand and more...

A Strictly Soulful night

The team are working with who will be hosting jungle/drum and bass in the second arena and the event is hosted by mc strict and chalkie white.

The line up includes: Shades Of Rhythm Live, Jumping Jack Frost & The Ragga Twins, Rob Tissera, Mark Xtc, Billy ‘Daniel’ Bunter, Fat Controller, Deman Rockers (Rtc), Barrington, Lavery, Massive, Skyz, Steevee Wonder, DJ A1, Afrozack, Savage Dj, Therapy, Critical D, Swarm, Makah, Retro, Dutchi and Slippy Skills.

Strictly Soulful

The Willow, Central Park, August 7

The event starts at 7pm and finishes at midnight and will be a mix of reggae music and Drum & Bass.

Expect a huge light and laser show, some amazing DJs and great vibes.

Special guest DJ on the night is DJSurve from Spearhead Recording, who is also a member of Drum & Bass trio Dexcell alongside resident DJs Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Jimbob, Moskit and Linksy.

Tickets from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Ostrichfest

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, August 5,6,7 and 8

Seven performances spread over four days at the popular pub starting tonight with Children of The Revolution at 8pm.

Friday it is Johnny Quinn at 7pm followed by Frankly My Dear at 9.30pm.

Saturday sees Salmon Dave performing at 4pm and The Money Shot at 9.30pm.

And on Sunday you can hear a Head In The Sand folk session from 12.30pm and the Palmy Ukelele Band at 5pm. Plus food each day from Tacos and Flipflops.

Elsewhere this weekend:

On Friday The Met Lounge in Bridge Street has Loaded hosted by original Sugar Club DJs Nathan & Martin with a mix of 90s classics from 11pm to 3am; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Elvis tribute JD King; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Porky Pig.

On Saturday: The Met Lounge has Ren Harvieu with support from Peterborough’s Chlor Lorentzen; Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Hard2Please on stage; Fletton Club has The Deps from 9pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The One Eyed Cats from 7pm; Yard of Ale has Last Minute Brigade.