Cult classic with a twist at Key Theatre

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society invite you to join them on Skid Row as they bring you a twist on the deviously delicious musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Fresh off the success of Oliver! PODS return to the Key Theatre Studio from September 24-28 to bring you this cult classic, written by the genius pairing of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin).

On the twenty-third day of the month of September, in an early year of a decade not too long before our own, the human race suddenly encountered a deadly threat to its very existence and this terrifying enemy surfaced, as such enemies often do, in the seemingly most innocent and unlikely of places….

Director Michael Cross says: "Little Shop of Horrors has delighted audiences worldwide for over 40 years, with its wonderful mix of catchy tunes, comedy - and a man (and woman) eating plant!

Little Shop of Horrors at Key Theatre from September 24-28

"This latest studio production from PODS will also revel in the original ‘B’ movie plot, exploring the darker side of the show’s ‘sturm and drang’ themes of violence, desire, revenge and greed."

Featuring well-known songs such as ‘Suddenly Seymour’ and ‘Somewhere That’s Green’, join Seymour (Harvey Jones), Audrey (Jessica Carter), Mr Mushnik (Lewis Goakes) and the rest of Skid Row, but be careful, ‘Ya Never Know’ what’s in store!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com