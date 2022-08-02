Cresset panto cast set sail for Neverland

The stars of The Cresset panto 2022 - Peter Pan .

Headlining this year’s cast is Kevin Kennedy as the dastardly baddie – Captain Hook! Kevin is a star of both the stage and screen and is probably best known for the 20 years he spent playing the role of the hapless-but-honest “sex symbol” Curly Watts in Coronation Street.

Kevin has starred in several Cresset pantos, lastly in 2017, and another actor making a return is Jamie Fletcher - as Peter Pan.

Best known for his role as troubled teen, Dylan Jenkins, in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks Jamie starred as the titular role in The Cresset’s 2016 production of Peter Pan too!

The stars of The Cresset panto 2022 - Peter Pan .

Bringing the laughs will be talented Joseph Chambers as Smee and Edward Simpson as Mrs. Smee - making his debut as the "Dame".

Returning to The Cresset stage this Christmas in the role of Wendy is Katie Paine. Katie not only has numerous theatre and recording credits to her name – including We Will Rock You, Seussical, Godspell, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do and many more – she’s also previously starred as the Fairy Godmother in our 2019 pantomime, Cinderella.Last but not least is another familiar face - George Dee who has appeared in a whopping 15 Cresset pantos over the years!Peter Pan runs at The Cresset from December 15th to 31st December.Tickets are available at www.cresset.co.uk