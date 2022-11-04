Cresset highlights as Peter Pan and panto looms

Nearly Elton

SING FOR LIFE 2022

November 11

Join the Sing For Life women as they perform live on stage with Peterborough Voices in a charity concert supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Christmas Memories

The culmination of a 10 week project which has seen many of the women start singing from scratch, the concert will feature a varied programme of choral favourites, ballads and songs from the shows.

FAME: THE MUSICAL

November 18 and 19

This latest show from RARE Productions follows the final class of New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts from their admission to their graduation.

A Country Night in Nashville

All of the struggles, fears and triumphs are depicted with razor-sharp focus as the young artists navigate the worlds of music, drama and dance.

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE

November 20

The show recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Kevin Kennedy stars as Captain hook in Peter Pan at The Cresset

Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of Country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present. Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Little Big Town, are showcased by the amazing Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES

November 21

Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back in a spectacular spirit-lifting, heart-warming, afternoon of festive nostalgia with the new 2022 production of their hit show.

Join them for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with more than 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs and Carols that will have you singing along from start to finish and bringing back so many wonderful memories of Christmases past.

This is the perfect pre-Christmas treat, warming your heart on the coldest winter’s day, taking us all back to a time when Christmas was “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.”

ELVIS - THE KING IS BACK

November 24

Ben Portsmouth, a multi-talented musician and singer/songwriter, had Elvis' DNA in his blood from an early age. His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent, Ben started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis band.

He looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and in August 2012, Ben made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, crowning Ben as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

NEARLY ELTON

November 25

A stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time.

Starring Lee Brady as Elton and an outstanding full live band, this phenomenal production has been described as “a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level”.

Taking audiences on a magical ride through five decades of hits that include Rocketman, Your Song, I’m Still Standing, Candle In The Wind, Sacrifice, I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues and many more.

COMEDY CLUB

November 25

Need a funny Friday night out? The Cresset’s Comedy Club is the place to be!

The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough, this hilarious night out features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club-style environment – come along for a bit of a laugh and the chance to see the next big thing on stage. Line-up to be confirmed.

CRAZY BINGO PARTY

November 26

You’re in for a night of outrageous bingo fun with the best worst prizes we can find, proper bingo, musical bingo and dancing to an amazing DJ to finish off your night. Expect sequins, dabbing, dancing and of course...bingo!

JIMMY CARR: TERRIBLY FUNNY 2.0

November 27

Star of the UK’s most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021, Jimmy Carr is back on the road with new material. Jimmy’s show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

GARY DELANEY: GARY IN PUNDERLAND

November 30

Get ready to dive into a rabbit hole of the best jokes in the world with the star of Live at the Apollo.

One of the most sought after joke writers in the country and longstanding Mock The Week special guest, Gary has been through the laughing glass and he’s ready to bring you a new show with hit after hit of the kind of one-liners only a master could craft.

FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS

December 1

They have nine albums to their name, two feature films, a stage musical, a book, a TV documentary, they’ve played for royalty and to tens of thousands of fans in sell-out tours year in year out.

A decade ago, The Fisherman’s Friends were persuaded to sign a million-pound record deal that saw their album Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends go Gold as they became the first ever traditional folk act to land a UK top ten album.

And thanks to the small film with a big heart that shares their name, the story of the original Cornish ‘buoy band’ is known around the world – bound by shared experience, for more than 30 years they have gathered on the Platt on the harbour in their native Port Isaac to sing the songs of the sea, songs that in some cases have been handed down for hundreds of years, songs that connect them to generations of Cornish fishermen that have come before them.

WAYNE DILKS – THE GEORGE MICHAEL LEGACY

December 2

International tribute artiste Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to the late George Michael in this stunning show.

The former frontman, producer and co-founder of “Faith” (2017- 2018) returns with this new production.

Wayne has been a George Michael tribute artiste for almost 20 years, dedicating his professional career to pay homage to the late pop phenomenon.

ROCKING AROUND THE 90s PARTY NIGHT

December 3

If you like our 80s Party Nights you’ll love this! Get your best fancy dress on and go back to the 90s at this festive fling.

All the best bits of the 90s are there – from boy bands to Brit Pop, Spice Girls to Snoop Dogg and with some Christmas bangers thrown in for good measure, you’ll be on that dance floor all night long.

And rounding of the year is The Cresset annual family pantomime.

PETER PAN

December 15-31

This timeless story of the boy who never grew up, has captured the imagination of generations of children and it is getting The Cresset Panto treatment.

Join Peter and Wendy on a stunning adventure to Neverland, with pirates, mermaids, lost boys and of course the wicked Captain Hook played by former Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy, pursued by his ticking crocodile.

With song and dance, plenty of the panto elements you love and lots of audience participation, there's only one question to ask, do you believe in fairies?