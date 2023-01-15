Concert will be fundraiser for Peterborough special school

Steamin' Blues is back in March

For many years his sister, Hannah, organised an annual event called the Steamin’ Blues which took place at the Nene Valley Railway where Hannah was the General Manager until her retirement in 2016. The event ran for 14 years and fans are still clamouring for it to come back.

Hannah’s great granddaughter Lottie, who she describes as a beautiful, enchanting five year old is a pupil at Heltwate School. Hannah was full of admiration at the incredible dedication of all the staff at the school and wanted to raise some much needed funds for the Friends of Heltwate, and brother Colin was only to happy to take time out from his hectic schedule of playing with the rock band Ten Years After to help out.

Together they have come up with a date and a venue where music fans can see Colin play with Ten Years After guitarist, the incredibly talented Marcus Bonfanti.

This is a fabulous opportunity to see two great musicians, have a wonderful evening’s entertainment and raise money for such a worthy cause at the same time.

