Concert celebrating the Fens features leading cellist

Renowned cellist Cara Berridge will perform against the historic backdrop of the Norman Cross Art Gallery, once home to the world's pioneering Napoleonic prisoner-of-war camp.

The non-profit initiative Fenlandia is behind the performance of the founding member of the award-winning Sacconi Quartet on July 21.

A prosecco and strawberry reception at 5pm will be followed by Cara's solo cello concert at 6pm.

Adding to the evening, local artist Tony Nero will showcase a selection of his paintings.

Marking the third highlight in Fenlandia's 2024 festival calendar, this event exemplifies the festival's dedication to celebrating and preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of the Fenland basin, underscoring its role as a non-profit beacon of artistic excellence.

Cara Berridge's Programme Includes: J.S. Bach – Cello Suite No.3 in C BWV.1009; Gaspar Cassadó – Preludio-Fantasia from Suite for Solo Cello; J.S. Bach – Allemande, Sarabande and Gigue from Cello Suite No.2 in D minor BWV.1008; Pablo Casals – ‘The Song of the Birds’ (Catalan Folk Song) arr. Beamish; and Antonín Dvořák – Humoresque

A versatile musician, Cara's talents extend to collaborations with chamber orchestras, including Ensemble Perpetuo, and contributions to film and television soundtracks.

For further information and ticket reservations, go to www.fenlandia.org/