Coming to a Peterborough theatre in January

Oh What A Night

Harry Hill got the ball rolling at New Theatre on Friday with an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular – Pedigree Fun!

GUZ KHAN LIVE!The Cresset, January 18Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live!

Spirit of the Dance

A BEAUTIFUL NOISENew Theatre, January 20 From London’s West End, this internationally acclaimed production celebrates the music of Neil Diamond. From the hits he penned during his time in the Brill Building to the Jazz Singer and countless live concerts, Neil Diamond is a musical icon, selling over 130 million albums throughout his exceptional career.Join Fisher Stevens in celebrating all the classic hits including Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, I am …I Said, America, Cracklin Rosie, Red Red Wine, I’m A Believer and many more.

OH WHAT A NIGHT!New Theatre, January 21Taking you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more. OH WHAT A NIGHT! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia which always leaves audiences wanting more. Don’t miss the ultimate celebration of one of the world’s greatest Rock & Roll bands!

FILM SCREENING: REEMIGRANTAIThe Key Theatre, January 21After becoming jobless three homeland unloving emigrants come back to Lithuania for holiday. Where by accident they become entangled in fake businessmen roles and discover their motherland again.Rating: 18.

SILVER SCREENING: THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (15)The Key Theatre, January 25Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

Circus of Horrors

A stunned Padraic, aided by his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Padraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

Part of the Key Theatre’s Silver Screenings deal. Each ticket includes complimentary tea/coffee and biscuits.THE CIRCUS OF HORRORS: HAUNTED FAIRGROUNDNew Theatre, January 26Hot on the heels of the Circus of Horrors Phantasmagoria the ‘Witch’ comes a sensational new show – The Haunted Fairground – set in a decrepit fairground on the edge of nowhere.Haunted by creatures of the unknown who had been plastinated as exhibits in The House of Wax and brought back to life by a Tesla Coil machine to run havoc.This FANGtastic new show is set to blow your mind with an amazing set, stellar lights, special effects and of course beautifully bizarre circus acts, a sinister story and the darkest of magic all performed to an original rock score.When the Circus of Horrors began at Glastonbury 1995 many people thought it wouldn’t last, but with its ability to reinvent itself time and time again it has taken the extreme to the mainstream and become a household name after reaching the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, performing in London’s West End and touring around the World.

ELO Experience - Greatest Hits and MoreThe Cresset, January 26The ELO Experience have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage since 2006 and are the world's foremost multi award winning tribute to ELO.With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time!The legacy left by Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra barely needs any introduction – between 1972 and 1986 they achieved more combined UK and US Top 40 hits than any other band on the planet! 10538 Overture, Evil Woman, Living Thing, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Don't Bring Me Down and Mr. Blue Sky went on to become the soundtrack of our lives.

Good Evening Mr. BubléThe Cresset, January 27Celebrating one of the most successful artists of the 21st century and multi Grammy award winner Michael Bublé.This show has it all, the power, emotion, musicianship, and above all the voice!Enjoy this breath-taking concert spectacular, featuring powerful performances of his hits including, ‘Home, Feeling Good, Haven’t Met You Yet, Crazy Love, Cry Me A River’ and many more all performed live by “Michael” and his Incredible Orchestra.

SPIRIT OF THE DANCENew Theatre, January 27SPIRIT OF THE DANCE is one of the biggest dance shows in the world. It has smashed box office records in over 20 countries, and has won more awards than any other dance production…Now celebrating its 15th Anniversary and winner of 9 Global awards, this breathtaking show has been seen by more than 20 million people around the globe.The world champion dancers of Spirit of the Dance sound like a runaway express train and their precision and artistic showmanship sends shivers down your spine.

This breathtaking show delivers the powerful rhythms of Irish Dance combined with the passionate Latino rhythms of Tango, Flamenco and red-hot Salsa to produce a thrilling, heart-pounding production that the International Post describes as “The World’s Greatest Irish Dance Show”.

MERCURY – THE ULTIMATE QUEEN TRIBUTENew Theatre, January 28Mercury have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and the legendary Queen and they are back on the road in 2023 – exactly 50 years after Queen released their debut album!Including performances of the most popular Queen hits, such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and many more, this award-winning, dynamic stage show has been wowing audiences across the world with its spectacular costumes and world class production for over two decades.Featuring Joseph Lee Jackson as ‘Freddie’, together with excellent musicianship, beautiful harmonies and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as ‘Brian May,’ this show will captivate any audience.

SILVER SCREENING: THE MENU (15)The Key Theatre, January 31 A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau.