Comedian Geoff Norcott is on his way to Peterborough

Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone. But this time around he also has a mission.

As well as casting his everyman eye over what's happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what's happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

It’s been a rough couple of years for blokes. Toxic masculinity has grabbed all the headlines and ruined it for your standard model, who have been put under the microscope like never before. At first glance, there’s not much to examine – there’s no Bloke 2.0.

Geoff Norcott is coming to Key Theatre, Peterborough Credit: Karla Gowlett

Taking up his own bloke’s-eye-view, Geoff can see that, despite the social media vortex, your man in the street, average Joe, man on the Clapham Omnibus and your John Smiths just keep plodding on, fuelled by a diet of football, sheds, super-hero films, sporting autobiographies, wearing socks at all times and strategically burying feelings when necessary.