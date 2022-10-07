City choirs and RPO put on a classic

Directed by William Prideaux, Classics at the Cathedral showcased an impressive programme of classics by composers including Brahms, Wagner and Mendelssohn, including the latter’s well-known orchestral overture Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave) Op 26.

The event also featured soloist mezzo-soprano Karen England of popular classical crossover duo The OperaBabes, who performed Brahms Alto Rhapsody Op.53 with Peterborough Male Voice Choir and contemporary work The Singing Place by Joan Szymko with Peterborough Voices.

Celebrated American choral Composer Joan Szymko was in attendance and said “Grateful for the opportunity to orchestrate The Singing Place for Peterborough Voices… it was a great delight and pleasure to be a part of their brilliant performance with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Daniel Marsh, a member of Peterborough Male Voice Choir described it as “one of my best musical experiences ever, singing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Thank you to all the people who organised and gave me the opportunity.”

The choirs return to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday December 10 with their popular Christmas Magic event – also featuring soloist Karen England. Tickets at peterboroughsings.org.uk

1. Classics at the Cathedral Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Classics at the Cathedral Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2. Classics at the Cathedral Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Classics at the Cathedral Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3. Classics at the Cathedral Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Classics at the Cathedral Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Classics at the Cathedral Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Classics at the Cathedral Photo: contributed Photo Sales