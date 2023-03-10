Circus fun comes to Peterborough's Cathedral Square

Dizzy O’Dare performers

The free, family-friendly spectacle on Saturday, April 8, will be the first in a series of city centre events and activities organised by Peterborough Positive, the city’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Dizzy O’Dare is a contemporary circus and outdoor theatre company, established in 2009.

Over this time, it has produced a wide range of work, touring extensively and delighting audiences across the globe.

The group will be putting on three 30-minute sets throughout the afternoon, with the first performance getting under way at 12pm.

By providing engaging family-friendly entertainment during the half-term break, the BID aims to increase footfall, dwell time and spend, by enticing more residents and visitors into the city centre.

Pep Cipriano, business improvement manager at Peterborough Positive, said: “The BID team are working hard behind the scenes to ensure this first event is a success for both businesses and visitors to the city centre. And we're looking forward to providing further entertainment and activities for all ages in the coming months.”

