Circus comes to Peterborough for the school holidays

Circus Ginnett is coming to The Embankment in Peterborough

And the brand new show for 2023, which opens on Wednesday and is here until April 16, is promising a great way to keep the kids and the family entertained.

It is packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glamour from the West End shows and the amazing stunt of its daring performers – all under a traditional Big Top.

Also this year they have brought you the youngest circus contortionist in the UK – Lily Hegyi, age 7 – and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, age 6.

“This is our third year officially supporting the NHS Charities Together, a network of over 230 NHS charities across the UK, helping to provide the extra support needed to care for NHS staff, patients and communities,” said a spokesperson.

"Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening shows on each venue throughout the season to them. We are also giving a free entrance to any of our shows to all Blue Light card holders.”

Reserve these tickets on 07562 450045.

Circus Ginnett is at The Embankment until April 16. Shows are: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 3pm and 6:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 5pm ; Sundays and Easter Monday at 12pm and 2pm (12pm only on 16th). Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett or by phone: 07562 450045