Circus comes to Peterborough for the school holidays

​Roll up roll up! Circus Ginnett is making a return to The Embankment in Peterborough for the Easter school holidays.

By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Circus Ginnett is coming to The Embankment in Peterborough



And the brand new show for 2023, which opens on Wednesday and is here until April 16, is promising a great way to keep the kids and the family entertained.

It is packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glamour from the West End shows and the amazing stunt of its daring performers – all under a traditional Big Top.

Also this year they have brought you the youngest circus contortionist in the UK – Lily Hegyi, age 7 – and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, age 6.




    “This is our third year officially supporting the NHS Charities Together, a network of over 230 NHS charities across the UK, helping to provide the extra support needed to care for NHS staff, patients and communities,” said a spokesperson.

    "Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening shows on each venue throughout the season to them. We are also giving a free entrance to any of our shows to all Blue Light card holders.”

    Reserve these tickets on 07562 450045.

    Circus Ginnett is at The Embankment until April 16. Shows are: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 3pm and 6:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 5pm ; Sundays and Easter Monday at 12pm and 2pm (12pm only on 16th). Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett or by phone: 07562 450045

    
    
    
