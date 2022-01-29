Check out the big names.... 21 comedy shows coming to Peterborough

If you missed out, don’t despair - there are plenty more laughs on the way with a host of top names from the world of comedy making their way to the New Theatre, The Cresset and Key Theatre in the next few months.

Here is a run down of what you can look forward to.

ROSS NOBLE: HUMOURNOID

New Theatre, February 10

What happens when pure comedy takes human form?

What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?

Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it. This is it.

Ross’s on-stage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his recent critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

SINDHU VEE: ALPHABET

Key Theatre, February 10

A brand-new show about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

Expect outspoken, frank and funny stand-up from this Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee.

JOSH WIDDICOMBE: Bit Much…

The Cresset, February 13

The guy everyone can do an impression of is back with a new stand-up tour that will change your life. Bit much? Fine, it’ll be a very funny night in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Age Restriction 14+

AN EVENING WITH SU POLLARD

Key Theatre, February 17

Join Su on her first ever “An Evening with Su Pollard” tour where she will talk about her exceptional career, which is sure to be filled with laughter and a few tears. She will also undertake a Q & A with the audience.

Su made her television debut on Opportunity Knocks, where she came second to a singing Jack Russell dog. She is best known for her role as Peggy in the BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Hi-De-Hi.

NISH KUMAR: Your Power, Your Control

The Cresset, February 20

It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with COVID and the political situation. You will be amazed by Nish Kumar’s capacity to somehow take all these things personally. Your Power, Your Control is a new show from the host of The Mash Report.

FLO & JOAN - Sweet Release

Key Theatre, March 10

Multi-award winning musical comedy duo (and sisters) Flo & Joan are climbing out of their pits, armed with a piano and percussion section to bring you a brand new show of their critically acclaimed songs and comedy.

ED GAMBLE: Electric

March 24

After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020, Ol’ Broken Pancreas Ed Gamble – Taskmaster champion and co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster – is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking.

SARAH MILLICAN: Bobby Dazzler

The Cresset, April 2 and 3

The hilarious Sarah Millican is back on tour with a Bobby Dazzler of a new stand-up show. In this, her sixth international tour, you’ll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

LOST VOICE GUY – CEREBRAL LOLSY

New Theatre, April 3

The Britain’s Got Talent winner will poke fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world, as he tries to cope with the fame and fortune since his memorable victory.

From the highs of meeting 50 per cent of The Chuckle Brothers to the lows of being called ‘him off The X Factor’, and everything in between. The stand-up comedian might not have a Geordie accent yet, and he might still sound like a posh version of Robocop, but his comedy is sure to leave you speechless.

PAUL ZERDIN: HANDS FREE

New Theatre, April 7

Back by popular demand, Paul Zerdin and everyone’s favourite puppets are heading your way with a new UK tour.Sam, Albert, Baby, Roger the bodyguard and an urban fox have all survived lock down with Paul….well nearly.

They can’t wait to see you, so get ready to be involved. As well as his hilarious characters ‘Hands Free’ features Paul giving us a glimpse into his own world showing us what it’s like to be able to throw your voice in everyday situations where anything and everything can talk back.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see the winner of America’s Got Talent, the star of London’s Palladium Panto and without doubt one of Britain’s finest entertainers.

PAUL CHOWDHRY: FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN (NO CHILDREN)

New Theatre, April 8

Following a complete sell-out 2021 tour, star of global smash hit ‘Live Innit’, Taskmaster and the first British-Asian stand-up to sell-out London’s Wembley Arena, adds extra 2022 dates.

After barely surviving the pandemic, and with two years of pent-up killer material, Paul tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden. Don’t miss it.

OMID DJALILI: The Good Times Tour

The Cresset, April 8

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people, multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs – on a stage and bringing back the Good Times. Intelligent, provocative and always entertaining!

REGINALD D. HUNTER - Bombe Shuffleur

The Cresset, April 13

Unafraid to tackle head on the subjects the rest of us skirt around, Reginald D. Hunter is the voice of his generation – searingly honest, brutally funny and uniquely placed to commentate on the unfolding meltdown of life as we know it.

JIMMY CARR: Terribly Funny

The Cresset, April 14

Jimmy Carr’s new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.

JASON MANFORD: Like Me

The Cresset, April 20

It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show.

Like Me is Jason’s latest comic offering and is sure to be ‘expert observational comedy’ (The Guardian) mixed with ‘comic gold’ (Mail On Sunday).

AL MURRAY - Gig For Victory

The Cresset, April 27

As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new year, the people of this great country will need answers.

And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord?

SANDI TOKSVIG LIVE! NEXT SLIDE PLEASE…

New Theatre, May 9

Following the sell-out 2019 tour of National Trevor, the comedian, broadcaster, writer, campaigner and all-round good egg, returns with her new show, Next Slide Please …

In an evening of warmth, love and laughter, Sandi will explore reasons to be cheerful after many long months of coronacoaster gloom.

Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes and a quick-fire Q&A. (Don’t expect handstands, ministerial behaviour or impressions of Chris Whitty)

KATHERINE RYAN: MISSUS

New Theatre, May 20

Creator and Star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess (along with two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room) comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan makes a hugely welcome return to the stage with her new live show, Missus.

Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. A lot has changed for everyone and we can look forward to hearing Katherine Ryan’s hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

STEWART LEE: SNOWFLAKE/TORNADO

New Theatre, May 21

A double-bill of two 60-minute sets, back-to-back nightly from “the world’s greatest living stand-up” (Times), including new material for 2022.

The first half, Snowflake, will be heavily rewritten in the light of the two years the show has been laid off, looking at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war declared on lovely woke snowflakes by horrible people.

The second half, Tornado, questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”

LOU SANDERS - One Word: Wow

Key Theatre, May 25

As seen on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Taskmaster, QI, Travel Man and co-host of Mel Giedroyc’s Unforgivable, Lou has a surrealist style and high octane stage presence that makes her a joy to watch.

PAUL MERTON’S IMPRO CHUMS

New Theatre, May 30

Paul Merton, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton are back on the road in 2022 to visit some of their favourite parts of the UK with another evening of mind-blowing improvisation.

The collective improvisational experience embodied in the Chums is a joy to behold. They flex their improvisational muscles to delight and entertain audiences in this country and abroad.

