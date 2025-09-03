Charters hosts Nick Smith fundraising memorial gig - full details

There will be 18 bands across nine hours of live music as Charters hosts the memorial gig for one of Peterborough’s most respected musicians Nick Smith, who passed away earlier this year.

There will be two stages in the venue’s beer garden for the event, on Sunday (7th) supported by many of the city’s top bands, to raise money for a foundation set up in the late bass player’s name.

The music gets under way at 12pm with Kathryn & Inertia, followed by:

12.30pm - Krossed Keyz

Charters hosts the Nick Smith Memorial Charity Gig on Sunday

1.00pm - Free Soul Sista

1.30pm - Dusty Seagulls

2.00pm - Citizen Smith

2.30pm - Amended Rock

See Steve Place at The Parkway Club on Friday

3.00pm - Hooker

3.30pm - Flute Choir

4.00pm - Zephyrs

4.30pm - The Deps

5.00pm - Genesis Connected

5.30pm - Halo

6.00pm - Groove Cartell

6.30pm - Salmon Dave

7.00pm - One-eyed Cats

7.30pm - Spike Smith & Matt Zilch/Mark Hayley

8.00pm - Latino Sound

8.30pm - Adam Leon

8.50pm - X-Elle

THURSDAY 4th:

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Open Mic with CJ Hatt from 7pm.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 5th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Bourbon Jacks from 7pm.

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has Club With No Name presents The Velvet Hands supported by The Barratts and Cherryholt.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Opaque, a 6-piece indie alternative gypsy swing band, from 10pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has One Night Stand from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm-2am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Steve Place with his Ultimate Tribute to Roy Orbison plus the Graham Draper Disco. It's £7 on the door, doors open at 7pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live music.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Notifications from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Soul & Motown tribute band. SATURDAY 6th:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has The Notifications.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Bon Rogers from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has High Point Players from 9pm playing anthemic covers.

The Ostrich Inn has DB5 from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Junk Puppets from 8pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Sham from 9.30pm.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Rick Allen and Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Garden Party pt 4 from 1pm – 10pm outside in the beer garden. Music from the House Sessions DJs, featuring deep, minimal, tech house, and classic tracks.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Damion.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has In Your Hands from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Soul hits, from across the decades. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 7th:

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has George Elliot at 3.30pm and later Club with No Name presents Travelers All Stars & Dakka Skanks from 7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5.30pm.

Charters has Nick Smith Memorial Charity Gig from 12pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Smarties from 2pm. Big sound and high energy band, with a stadium Rock covers show.

TUESDAY 9th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.