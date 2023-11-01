Celebrating 25 years of The Brewery Tap in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

November 2-5

​Celebrations start with Thomas Dunleavy and Jay Skelton support from 9pm on Thursday, followed by Austin Gold (pictured) from 10pm - they will songs from their debut album, which they launched at the Brewery Tap in 2017.

Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm-2am, is on Friday; DJ Tricks will be warming up the party from 1pm-5pm on Saturday followed by DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am. (Free entry before 11pm, £5 after).

See Austin Gold at The Brewery Tap on Thursday

Finally round off your weekend at the Tap with Open Mic Night from 6pm-11pm on Sunday.

The bar will feature a wide selection of Oakham Ales, along with a special anniversary ale “Tap 25 Ale” (subject to availability).

THURSDAY 2nd:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

Here We Aren't, Godric Square, has the Good Shout poetry and spoken word open mic at 7pm. Different featured poets every month from around the region and further afield. Sign up for an open mic slot on the night.

Brewery Tap has Thomas Dunleavy, Jay Skelton and Austin Gold.

FRIDAY 3rd:Embe, Cowgate, has High Rollaz with Soul Food pt 4 with special guest DJ Donovan Bad Boy Smith from 9.30pm-3am.

Charters has DJ Pat Unwin and guests with Beats on the Barge from 8pm – late.

The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has The Tour*Ettes (Halloween special – prizes for best fancy dress).

Brewery Tap has Thank Funk it’s Friday from 9pm-2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Party Punk Bus.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties from 9pm with a stadium Classic Rock and Pop experience.SATURDAY 4th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Penguinz Band UK from 9pm playing the best of Classic Rock covers from the 60s onwards.

The Ostrich Inn has Radius 45 from 9.30pm..

Yard of Ale has Dead Horse.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Miscellaneous from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am.

Charters has Viral Peach from 10pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington has 50/50.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has guitar vocalist Trevor Leeson. Members £4, guests £6.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Gaby Starbuck.SUNDAY 5th:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Radius 45 from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Pop and Rock covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn from 5pm.

Charters has Jazz Underground DJ set from 12pm – 3pm followed by a solo gig by Lee Clingan.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm.

WEDNESDAY 8th: