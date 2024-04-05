Car and bike show promises a 'wheely' good time for all
Maxey’s Classic Car and Bike Show is to be held on Saturday, August 17, at its regular venue – Willowbrook Farm, on the Marholm to Ufford Road.
One of the most popular regional shows, the long-established event is sure to attract a large entry of gleaming two and four-wheelers.
It’s also a great day out for the whole family - with live music, a real-ale bar, pizzas and a barbecue. Admission is just £5 with free entry for exhibitors and children under 14.
The show will open at 11am, with judging taking place between 12.30 pm and 3.00pm. A team of experienced judges, who are also national motoring journalists, have the difficult job of picking the winners.
The show, now in its 23rd year, is organised by the Maxey Charity Club and raises money for local and regional good causes. Last year the event attracted more than 600 vehicles. These included a wide range of classics, exotics like modern Ferraris, kit cars and a 4x4 category.
There is also a class for classic motorcycles and this category proves more popular each year.
The show’s motto is: ‘If you drive it or ride it and you love it – come along and show it.’
There is no need to book your vehicle in, just turn up on the day. All you need to do is arrive between 8.30am and 10.30am before the gates open to the public.