Burghley's fair at Christmas will be a cracker

The region’s largest Christmas Fair, set against the backdrop of one of England’s greatest Elizabethan houses, is set to sparkle more than ever this year.

Burghley House’s four-day Christmas Fair, which returns on November 28, will feature over 150 stalls selling festive favourites and gifts spread across the house’s stately surroundings, including its cobbled courtyards.

Visitors will be able to shop into the evening over the weekend, with the Fair open until 7.30pm on both the Friday and Saturday, with live singers on both nights, festive fizz and cocktails - along with thousands of twinkling lights – adding even more seasonal sparkle and Christmas cheer.

With the historic house as a stunning backdrop, the event will again feature traditional chalets and a large heated marquee, along with an avenue of pagodas all bedecked in Christmas decorations and lights.

Burghley at Christmas

The large Victorian carousel will return, lit up for the season, while festive music will add to the atmosphere.

Along with stalls selling a wide selection of products, many from artisan makers Burghley’s Christmas Shop will also be open throughout the Fair.

Additional chalets will fill the ‘Garden Courtyard’, which was new last year, and the food and drink offering will be everything from traditional mulled wine and indulgent hot chocolate to warming raclette and tempting sweet and savoury crepês.

For full details, and tickets, visit www.burghley.co.uk