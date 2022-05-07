Battle Proms is coming to Burghley House

Battle Proms Picnic Concerts celebrate their 25th anniversary, their fifth year partnering SSAFA the Armed Forces charity, and over £500,000 raised for military charities!

The Battle Proms team, keenly aware that many classical pieces such their signature piece, Beethoven’s “Battle Symphony”, were written to commemorate battles in which lives were lost, decided several years ago to use their concerts as a platform to support armed forces charities.

To date they have raised an incredible £504,600 through audience donations and contributions from concert profits. In 2018 they joined forces with: SSAFA, who provide lifelong support to our Forces and their families.

In the last 5 years the partnership has raised over £169,000 for SSAFA’s vital work.

The Battle Proms returns to Stamford on Saturday, July 9, with all the action taking place on the lawns overlooking Burghley House, the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening of entertainment!

Tickets are on sale now from www.battleproms.com