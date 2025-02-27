Big year ahead for Peterborough band - with new EP due and Met Lounge gigs

2025 looks like it could be a big year for Peterborough breakthrough pop punk band Hound.

Hound are five 30-somethings with dodgy knees and broken dreams who play songs to take people back to the nostalgic era of the early noughties. They deliver a fiercely energetic but inclusive set that offers singalongs, onstage antics and a crowd who are always wanting more.

Jamie on vocals, Dan and James on guitar/vocals, Rob on bass/vocals and Mark on drums/samples formed the band in 2022, but have all been around rock, metalcore death metal bands bands for the last 15-20 years – Middenheim, Final Epitaph, Aleera, Tomorrow Dawns, To The Lions and Lower The Anchor.

They had a strong 2024 playing more than 50 gigs in the second half of the year and received accolades such as BBC Introducing track of the week, BSB track of the week and track of the month and Punk on the Rocks track of the week.

They released an EP at the end of November which was quickly picked up by Kerrang! and BBC introducing. They also won Lincoln Tattoo Convention battle of the bands, scooping £1000 prize, and have been invited back to judge this year’s contest as well as headline the Saturday.

Now 2025 promises to be another big year with a headline show at the Met Lounge on April 5 – a follow up to their last sell-out headline show there in September – and an EP due the same month.