Big night of music on the boat next month

The Allergies Photo: Khali Ackford

Pencil February 18 into your diary and get ready for a night of breaks, funk, disco, house and jazz infused grooves. Support will come from local DJs Murray Watson, Tom Barrett and Eclectic Ballroom (Jim Norton & Zed Malik).

Since forming in 2012 The Allergies have made it their mission to reshape funky vintage sounds for the modern dancefloor.

DJ Moneyshot & Rackabeat first bonded over their love of classic hip-hop and beats, then decided to pool their knowledge and skills into making their own music.

Madame Electrifie

“We like breaks, funky basslines, horns, and dancefloor grooves. We’re inspired by the golden era of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop, and we try and cram that into three and a half minutes”.

Along the way they’ve racked up two ‘Tune of the Month’ awards in Mixmag, topped download charts, and helped headline the BBC 6 Music festival in their native Bristol last year. In 2015, they were snapped up by Jalapeno Records and dropped their debut album, As We Do Our Thing, a year later. The second album Push On charged up the UK’s official indie album charts on its debut and became album of the week on Juno and more albums followed.

With each successive release they found strength in numbers, with the duo forming a crack team of vocalists, rappers, and musicians around them, fleshing out their sound.

Madame Electrifie is the alter ego of breaks/electro/techno DJ Little Jo.

Jo has amassed some 18 years on the decks, playing some of the UK’s leading venues across the years. She first cut her teeth at leading UK venues Ministry of Sound, The Cross and Turnmills, and graced many of the leading London warehouse parties in her early career.