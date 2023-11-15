News you can trust since 1948
BGT star Tom Ball unveils Peterborough theatre date

​Britain's Got Talent and America’s Got Talent star Tom Ball is to kick-off his debut nationwide tour in Peterborough next Spring.
By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:21 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:21 GMT
Tom, runner-up on BGT in 2022, is set to embark on his ‘Curtain Call’ UK tour in 2024 and the 14-date extravaganza – starting at New Theatre on March 7 – will feature songs from his album, to be launched the same month, as well as other stage and screen classics.

But first, he is set to release a new Christmas single titled ‘Winter Song’, co-written by Take That’s six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow OBE.

The beautiful and timeless holiday single is scheduled to be released on December 8 and shows off Tom’s extraordinary voice. It is accompanied by an emotive and utterly charming animated video.

Tom Ball, whose tour will come to Peterborough in March 2024Tom Ball, whose tour will come to Peterborough in March 2024
    Tom has truly transformed from the humble teacher who first appeared on our TV screens to the global performer he is becoming. His eagerly awaited debut album – also called ‘Curtain Call’ – will be released on March 29. The album promises a fantastic mix of self-penned songs and classic covers, showcasing Tom’s powerful vocals as he celebrates his love of musical theatre and film.

    With early releases achieving eight No.1 rankings in international iTunes territories, with over 85 million views online and 4 million Spotify streams this year, Tom is making moves to hit the big time in 2024.

    Talking on the news of his own tour, single and album, Tom said: “I am over the moon and thrilled to be going on my first ever UK tour in March, April and May 2024 which coincides with the release of my debut album Curtain Call on Westway (an independent British label).

    "It has been the most incredible year and I’m so excited for this new adventure. ‘Winter Song’ is such a beautiful song and having it lovingly written and very kindly given to me by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy is a dream. I’m so incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

    Speaking ahead of the ‘Winter Song’ release, Grammy Award winning producer Eliot Kennedy, who has written and produced hit songs for The Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Boyzone, added: “Tom is a wonderful talent and I am thrilled to hear him sing this song written by Gary Barlow and myself.”

