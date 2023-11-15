BGT star Tom Ball unveils Peterborough theatre date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom, runner-up on BGT in 2022, is set to embark on his ‘Curtain Call’ UK tour in 2024 and the 14-date extravaganza – starting at New Theatre on March 7 – will feature songs from his album, to be launched the same month, as well as other stage and screen classics.

But first, he is set to release a new Christmas single titled ‘Winter Song’, co-written by Take That’s six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow OBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautiful and timeless holiday single is scheduled to be released on December 8 and shows off Tom’s extraordinary voice. It is accompanied by an emotive and utterly charming animated video.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Ball, whose tour will come to Peterborough in March 2024

Most Popular

Tom has truly transformed from the humble teacher who first appeared on our TV screens to the global performer he is becoming. His eagerly awaited debut album – also called ‘Curtain Call’ – will be released on March 29. The album promises a fantastic mix of self-penned songs and classic covers, showcasing Tom’s powerful vocals as he celebrates his love of musical theatre and film.

With early releases achieving eight No.1 rankings in international iTunes territories, with over 85 million views online and 4 million Spotify streams this year, Tom is making moves to hit the big time in 2024.

Talking on the news of his own tour, single and album, Tom said: “I am over the moon and thrilled to be going on my first ever UK tour in March, April and May 2024 which coincides with the release of my debut album Curtain Call on Westway (an independent British label).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been the most incredible year and I’m so excited for this new adventure. ‘Winter Song’ is such a beautiful song and having it lovingly written and very kindly given to me by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy is a dream. I’m so incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”