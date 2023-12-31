A tribute to The Searchers and The Hollies is coming to Peterborough in the New Year, offering music lovers The Best of Both Worlds.

The show on January 20 at The Key Theatre – The Searchers & Hollies Experience - is performed by The FOD band, who have also performed in Belgium, Holland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The guys have a particular insight into The Searchers music having backed Tony Jackson, the original lead singer of The Searchers, as The Tony Jackson Group.

The band have also appeared with original Hollies bass guitarist Eric Haydock`s Hollies.

The FOD band love the melodies and harmonies that The Searchers and The Hollies recorded. It is what motivated them, 14 years ago, to combine the two groups hits into this exciting two-hour show featuring over 30 hit songs including ‘Needles & Pins’, ‘He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother’, ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Just One Look’, ‘Sweets For My Sweet’, ‘Yes I Will’, ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’ plus many more.

Coming to Peterborough in January

This is a chance to relive the memories of the most high-energy decades in pop and let the haunting melodies transport you to that exciting era when millions of records were sold.