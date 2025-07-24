BAFTA award-winner at Peterborough bar's comedy night

There is more laughter on tap for you in Peterborough as Shed Head, the Shed Tap Room’s comedy night, returns on Thursday, July 31.

As always, the night at the Fletton Quays venue will feature four brilliant upcoming comedians from the current UK Comedy Circuit, including a BAFTA Award-winning comedian.

Sarah Mills is known to many for her Radio 4 series Sarah Mills’ Bad Bod Squad, but she was also recently the winner of the BAFTA Rocliffe award for TV Comedy, as well as being a semi-finalist in the Funny Women Stand Up Awards!

Not only has Sarah written for Have I Got News for You (BBC2), Horrible Histories (CBBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Tom Gates (Sky Kids), Dodo (Sky Kids) and Channel 4's Nasty Neighbours, she's also appeared on 'The Last Leg', 'Rosie Jones' Disability Extravaganza' and even 'This Morning Live'. High in energy, optimistic and with an absurd take on the world around her, Sarah is living proof that good things come in small packages. As Dara O Briain said of her recently “...She’s very funny” .

The Shed Head lineup

Sarah will be joined on the night by Travis Booth-Millard, described as a silly, observational surrealist who was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2024.

Hazel Donovan is "a cocktail mixture of funny observation, smart one liners and storytelling with a dark twist, assured delivery with some surprising punchlines" and Ritchie Roberts, an ex soldier and single parent, presents his views on life in such a funny and captivating way, He is resident MC at the notorious Shake n Bake Comedy Club in Southend.

Shed Head’s resident MC Gary Pike, will be in attendance to guide you through all the events.

Advance tickets are priced at just £10 and include guaranteed seating, or pay more on the door and run the risk of not getting a seat. Tickets are available from www.buytickets.at/shedhead