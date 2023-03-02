At-a-glance guide to what's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

House Sessions at Unit 18

Sounds of Peterborough​Unit 18, Godric Square, March 3

A huge night of music with seven drum and bass brands coming together.

It gets underway at 9pm and to look forward to there is Binary System, DsireB2B Subsinner, Instant B2B Kloak, Primah B2B Lowkey, Darko, Fugo B2B OTC and Sincere B2B Tredda,

It is hosted by Mookz, Sparka, Atomic and Octane, taking you through until 4am.

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry. Teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;FRIDAY (3rd):

Charters has Off the Cuff with DJ Julian Roberts and guests from 8pm – “Soulful grooves to suit all tastes”;

The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose from 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Mr Nash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Free Soul Sista duo;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2020 Vision from 9pm – a 5-piece female fronted band playing, pop and rock covers.

2020 World Buffet, New Road, has karaoke and disco from 8pm: SATURDAY (4th):

The Crown has The Numbers from 9pm playing the best chart, Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Reckless

2020 World Buffet has live music from Tommy Philpot from 9pm;

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has True British Mayhem;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has SoulFX with their own unique take on the Northern Soul, Stax & Motown sound from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen’s Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am, Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

Charters has Stray Native live music from 10pm plus support band;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Laney King. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY (5th):The Ostrich Inn has Ramshackle Serenade from 4.30pm;

Charters has Jazz Underground from 12-3pm followed by Andy Hughes solo from 3-6pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The E-Fits from 2pm playing Classic Punk, Ska and New Wave covers from 1976 to 1986;

Mama Liz’s in Stamford has Grade 2 bringing the raw power of old school punk;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm;

TUESDAY (7th):

Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm, £1 entry, teams of six max – winning team gets cash jackpot and prize.WEDNESDAY (8th):

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Open Mic Night, hosted by Jules Morgan–Walters from 7.30pm – 11pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate has Reggae Night with Flip1 and Steve from 7pm;