At-a-glance guide to what's on in Peterborough

The Blue Bell at Werrington has an Elvis tribute show

THURSDAY (16th):The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - three performers from 8.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm, free entry;

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm;FRIDAY (17th):

Blue Bell, Werrington, has an Elvis tribute – tickets must be booked, £6 with food;Charters has two Peterborough drag artists for an evening of drag cabaret excellence from 8pm. Hazel Nutts shares her nutty comedic jokes, shady ladies and fabulous camp vocals whilst ChrisTeen shares her Cher impersonations, sassy shade and killer lip syncs. DJ Slinky will be playing house music to get you dancing and the boat rocking.

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers presents Other Half, Hell's Ditch, Get Outta Dodge and Soviet Films from 8pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy – RnB, dancehall, hip hop, afrobeats and more. From 9pm -late. Free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Halo from 9pm. Top 5 piece female fronted band, playing Rock, Pop and Funk covers;

Embe Soulfood, Cowgate, has Tisha Monique and a Valentine’s reggae vibe from 10pm;SATURDAY (18th):The Ostrich Inn has The 707 from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has an evening of Motown in aid of the Tommy Robson Statue Appeal. Tickets £10

The Crown has High Point Players from 9pm. Peterborough party band playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am, free entry in the main area plus House Night with DJ Sav and guests from 9pm – 2.30am, free entry in the function room

Charters has Tribal Misfits from 10pm, a modern and classic rock covers trio based in Peterborough;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Sophie Hardy. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY (19th):

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;

Charters has Waldo Rumkins (two voices, one acoustic guitar) alias Vic and Sharon from 3pm to 6pm;

The Frothblowers, Werrington, has live acoustic session from 3pm;

TUESDAY (21st):

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

THURSDAY (23rd):

Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band’s first concert of the year. It starts at 8.15pm and costs £7.50 on the door;

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.