At-a-glace guide to the gigs in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

Your pick of what’s on this week

By Brad Barnes
Published 20th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
See Peterborough Big Band at The Brewery Tap next weekSee Peterborough Big Band at The Brewery Tap next week
See Peterborough Big Band at The Brewery Tap next week

​THURSDAY 20th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

FRIDAY 21st:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm, a 4-piece covers band playing Rock and Pop covers and a bit more besides.

    Charters has 80’s Boat Party with DJs Lez & Luke from 8pm;

    The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm;

    Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – late. Playing Dancehall, Hip hop, Afrobeats and more;

    Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dependent Variables;

    Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm;

    Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, has Joe Drury and friends from 9pm;

    Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has PJ's Karaoke from 7pm;

    SATURDAY 22nd:

    The Ostrich Inn has Too Much Too Young from 8pm;

    Yard of Ale has Circa 73;

    Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. All the top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

    The Crown has Junk Puppets from 9pm, a top Peterborough party band, playing a mix of Pop, Rock and 80s Cheese;

    Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Ed Cox;

    Charters has Keep This Up (Post-hardcore band in 2023) & support act Scumbus from 10pm;

    Burghley Club has Outlaw Eagles from 9pm (downstairs);

    Peterborough Conservative Club has Tony Verno. Members free, guests £3 ;

    Iron Horse Ranch House has P Town Funk from 9pm – 11.30pm ;

    SUNDAY 23rd:

    The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 4.45pm;

    Burghley Club has a St George’s Day special from 3pm until 9pm with music from True British Mayhem, Upon this Rock and Legionaries 77;

    Charters has Anna & Jimmy duo from 3pm;

    TUESDAY 25th:

    O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

    Brewery Tap has Quiz Night from 8pm;

    WEDNESDAY 26th:

    Iron Horse Ranch House has Acoustic Evening from 7.30pm – 11pm. £5 entry on the door;

    THURSDAY 27th

    Brewery Tap hasPeterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of big band music assisted by singer Lindsey. Starts at 8.15pm. Entrance is £7.50.

    The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.

