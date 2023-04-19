At-a-glace guide to the gigs in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

See Peterborough Big Band at The Brewery Tap next week

​THURSDAY 20th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

FRIDAY 21st:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm, a 4-piece covers band playing Rock and Pop covers and a bit more besides.

Charters has 80’s Boat Party with DJs Lez & Luke from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – late. Playing Dancehall, Hip hop, Afrobeats and more;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dependent Variables;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm;

Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, has Joe Drury and friends from 9pm;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has PJ's Karaoke from 7pm;

SATURDAY 22nd:

The Ostrich Inn has Too Much Too Young from 8pm;

Yard of Ale has Circa 73;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. All the top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after;

The Crown has Junk Puppets from 9pm, a top Peterborough party band, playing a mix of Pop, Rock and 80s Cheese;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Ed Cox;

Charters has Keep This Up (Post-hardcore band in 2023) & support act Scumbus from 10pm;

Burghley Club has Outlaw Eagles from 9pm (downstairs);

Peterborough Conservative Club has Tony Verno. Members free, guests £3 ;

Iron Horse Ranch House has P Town Funk from 9pm – 11.30pm ;

SUNDAY 23rd:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 4.45pm;

Burghley Club has a St George’s Day special from 3pm until 9pm with music from True British Mayhem, Upon this Rock and Legionaries 77;

Charters has Anna & Jimmy duo from 3pm;

TUESDAY 25th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Quiz Night from 8pm;

WEDNESDAY 26th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Acoustic Evening from 7.30pm – 11pm. £5 entry on the door;

THURSDAY 27th

Brewery Tap hasPeterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of big band music assisted by singer Lindsey. Starts at 8.15pm. Entrance is £7.50.