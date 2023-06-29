Community Arts Organisation, Peterborough Presents, is behind the Westwood Talent Show and Teatime Picnic, to be held on Thursday, July 6, between 5pm and 8pm.

Snacks will be provided, however, there is the option to take your own picnic. The Westraven Café will also be open serving drinks and snacks at the usual prices.

A kids’ talent show filled with creative challenges (paper aeroplane throwing contest) and prizes will also be held. Artist Sam Roddan will be in charge of the giant sculpture building and the sugarcraft cake decorating.

On top of all the fun activities, a poetry film of pebble poetry will be displayed in Stafford Hall - written by Laura Collins and filmed by Ryan Bailey. Another art display, with artists Nikki Goldup and Keith Hopewell, featuring artwork by young people of Westwood will also be on display. Nikki & Keith will also be running a customise your own baseball cap activity.

At around 7pm, there will be a cake parade featuring a giant cake sculpture and free cake with Sam Roddan, featuring creations by young people.

Anyone who would just like to drop-in will be very welcome to.

