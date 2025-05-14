Around the pubs and clubs - including The Stanleys at The Met Lounge

A busy weekend across the city’s pubs, clubs and bars with live bands, DJs and quizzes

​Thursday 15th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions with four performers from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm. Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry. Winning team takes £30 bar voucher.

Stanleys are at The Met

FRIDAY 16th:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Wigan four-piece the Stanleys (pictured).

Charters, Town Bridge, has IT MEK with Terry G and Aqua Roots playing Reggae, Ska, Soul, Rocksteady and more from 5pm until late.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has ELO tribute band The Eclectic Light Orchestra from 8:30pm .

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Halo from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Funk covers . The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ MrNash and guests present: BrownSuga – The Reggae edition playing Ska, Reggae, Dub, Bashment and more from 9pm – 2am…

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Submarines.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Lateisha Maria Band.

SATURDAY 17th:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has an Aloha Summer Hawaiian Night, with entertainment from Stevie B and The Graham Draper Disco. £5 on the door, music starts at 8pm Hawaiian shirts and tropical colours appreciated.

The Ostrich Inn has The 707 from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Midnight Hoboes.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Soul FX from 9pm .

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Great Pretenders.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70’s to now from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Dark Grin – a 5 piece Grunge tribute band bringing you the best of the early 90s grunge movement that emerged from Seattle and beyond. From 10pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Junk Puppets from 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 80s tribute band.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Returns from 9pm. Popular Peterborough covers band. Members free, non-members £2.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Darrell Antcliffe.

March United Services Club has All Glammed Up (Glam Rock tribute). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members.

SUNDAY 18th:

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Sunday Sessions featuring live acoustic music. The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm . Charters has Kill Me Kate from 3pm. A 3-piece covers band, playing a range of classic rock and country styles in their unique style.

Brewery Tap has The Mustard Club presents Jazz, Latin, Fusion and Funk with DJs Robin Chubb, Lee Serjeant, Ian Jennings and Guest DJ Nick Hosier in the function room from 3pm – 8pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Press from 2pm. Peterborough covers band (in the Beer Garden).

TUESDAY 20th:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz Night from 8pm in the function room.

DATE FOR THE DIARY:

The Met Lounge, October 7, has Wendy James, who fronted Transvision Vamp back in the 80s. The band had 10 UK chart hits – the biggest being 1989's Baby I Don't Care, which reached number three.

Dave Parsons, the band’s bass player, will be joining Wendy on this tour.

•Email your free listings to [email protected]