“Well, I loved my first tour – and I think the audiences did too - so here we go again,” says veteran actor Nigel Havers, whose 2026 UK tour is coming to The Cresset in Peterborough on March 24.

“Join me, a stage, and a lifetime of gloriously ridiculous stories to share with you,” he adds.

"You’ll get the full Havers experience: charm, wit, and absolutely no running in slow motion. I’ll be taking you on a thoroughly entertaining trot through five decades in showbiz. From my early days as a fresh-faced drama school hopeful, to the highs and lows of a career that’s seen me in everything from Chariots of Fire and Empire of the Sun to Don’t Wait Up and some rather marvellous West End plays – and more than my fair share of Palladium Pantos.

“Of course, there’ll be behind-the-scenes gossip, tales of triumph (and disaster), moments of sheer madness, and a fair bit of talking b*ll*cks. And just when you think you’ve got me figured out, I might surprise you. Let’s just say there’s a taste of my very first acting role and a little showcase of one of my off-stage talents – I’ll leave you guessing.”

As one of Britain’s leading television actors, Nigel has starred in many outstanding productions including Upstairs Downstairs, The Glittering Prizes, Pennies from Heaven, Murder Most Horrid with Dawn French, and two seasons of the hit US series Brothers and Sisters.

He has played Lewis Archer in Coronation Street, Lord Hepworth in Downton Abbey, and has appeared in Benidorm, Murder On The Blackpool Express and Finding Alice with Joanna Lumley. His most recent appearances have been in All Creatures Great and Small, and The Gentleman. Since 2020 he has presented The Bidding Room.

For the last ten years Nigel has been starring in the hugely popular, sell-out pantomime season at the London Palladium.