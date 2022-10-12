An at-a-glance guide to the pick of the pubs, clubs and bars

Masquerade at Charters this weekend

THURSDAY:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Upon This Rock from 7pm – Peterborough’s youngest stars, playing Rock and Pop covers;The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Last Hour Stand from 8pm;Charters on Town Bridge has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night from 8pm;FRIDAY:Charters has Embrace Events: Masquerade from 8pm – games, music and lots of fun;

Bijou has Acoustic Sessions with Andy Hughes from 6.45pm, then from 9pm Smooth in the Bijou Basement playing classic r&b and soul vibes all night long served up by Resident DJ Levan Lewis;The Ostrich Inn has Stevie Jones & The Wildfires from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm – popular Peterborough band, playing Rock and Pop

covers;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – RnB, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and more;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Mellow Submarine;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Expletives (Inside) 8.30pm – 11pm ;SATURDAY:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers from 9pm playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers;

Bijou has Saturday Night LIVE! in the main Bijou Bar area featuring Luci Collins from 8pm;The Ostrich Inn has The 707 from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has Radius 45;

The Royal British Legion, Yaxley, has Glam Slam Glitz from 8.30pm – Peterborough’s only 70’s Glam Rock tribute band;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jessie’s Ghost from 9pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – Top tunes from the 70’s to now.Charters has Beats on the Barge from 8pm – Soul, hip hop, boogie, reggae, disco and more;Peterborough Conservative Club has Tony Verno. Members free, guests £3;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;Charters has John Bolton from 3-6pm – playing a range of classic songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has vintage vocalist and entertainer Hayley Di Rito from 3pm-6pm;

MONDAY

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has singer and guitarist Mark Bishop from 7pm-10pm;

TUESDAY:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgay, the city’s biggest LGBGTQIA+ Session. Look out for the guest list on facebook;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has karaoke from 7pm-10pm; WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has cinema club;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has rockabilly night with Pagan from 7pm-10pm;