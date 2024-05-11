An 80s-themed sci-fi spoof coming to Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Straight from off-Broadway, to a UK premiere 3-month sell- out run in London, nationwide Theatre Tour of Stranger Sings! comes to Peterborough’s New Theatre on May 25.
This award- winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.
Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.
Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.
So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio (don’t forget your inhaler); because saving your friends is the answer to this never ending story.
No mouthbreathers allowed.
Age 16+
•A group of young artists living in Manhattan’s East Village navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS in Jonathon Larson’s smash-hit rock musical Rent, at New Theatre from June 20-29.
It’s an inspiring story that reminds us of the importance of following our passions and taking risks to pursue our dreams.
Age 14+