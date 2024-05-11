An 80s-themed sci-fi spoof coming to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Tune in, children of the 80s! Join us in the upside-down for this award-winning, smash hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings!

Straight from off-Broadway, to a UK premiere 3-month sell- out run in London, nationwide Theatre Tour of Stranger Sings! comes to Peterborough’s New Theatre on May 25.

This award- winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.

Stranger Sings!

Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.

So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio (don’t forget your inhaler); because saving your friends is the answer to this never ending story.

No mouthbreathers allowed.

Age 16+

•A group of young artists living in Manhattan’s East Village navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS in Jonathon Larson’s smash-hit rock musical Rent, at New Theatre from June 20-29.

It’s an inspiring story that reminds us of the importance of following our passions and taking risks to pursue our dreams.