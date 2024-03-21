Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stone tower, on Thorpe Road, was built between about 1290 and 1300, and is the only surviving part of a 14th century fortified manor house open to the public.

Its great significance derives from the spectacular wall paintings in the main first-floor room added around 1330, which are among the most impressive examples of medieval domestic wall painting in northern Europe.The paintings give a vivid glimpse into the medieval mind, with a mix of religious and secular themes. Recognisable themes include the Wheel of Life, the story of King David, and the Nativity of Christ.

Richly decorated scenes show people from every walk of life, from kings to animals, saints to knights and musicians.

Guided tours take place on Saturdays and Sundays and last one hour.