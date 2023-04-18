The countdown has begun to the Cloud 9 Spring Bank Holiday Weekender in Peterborough which is promising to be massive.

The weekender will be held on April 29 and 30 in a high top circus tent housing an epic line up, full festival stage production, dancers, lighting and visual FX, 40K Cloud 9 “Zeus” sound rig, food stalls, licensed bars, merchandise and more.

It is Drum & Bass on the Saturday (1pm – 11pm) and House/Oldskool on the Sunday (1pm – 10pm).

The Saturday line up includes Hazard, Vibe Chemistry, Alcemist, Aries, Original Sin, Mark XTC, Millz, Fleekee, Massive, 3 Brothers, Tim Ryan alongside MC’s Eksman, Evil B, IC3, Ragga Twins, Dreps, Nutcracka, Twin FX & D Man

The Sunday line up includes Ratpack, Shades of Rhythm, Slipmatt, Billy ‘Daniel’ Bunter, Rob Tissera, Stevee Wonder, Massive, Savage DJ and Afrozack alongside MC Strict, Chalkie White and Whizzkid

The event – following on from Cloud 9’s Summerfest last August – is being held at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, Bretton.

See Cloud9 Events UK on Facebook/call 07359300324 for more information and details regarding tickets.

