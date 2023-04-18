News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
1 minute ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
43 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
3 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in PeterboroughFrom last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough
From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough

All you need to know about the Cloud 9 weekender in Peterborough

The countdown has begun to the Cloud 9 Spring Bank Holiday Weekender in Peterborough which is promising to be massive.

By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

The weekender will be held on April 29 and 30 in a high top circus tent housing an epic line up, full festival stage production, dancers, lighting and visual FX, 40K Cloud 9 “Zeus” sound rig, food stalls, licensed bars, merchandise and more.

It is Drum & Bass on the Saturday (1pm – 11pm) and House/Oldskool on the Sunday (1pm – 10pm).

The Saturday line up includes Hazard, Vibe Chemistry, Alcemist, Aries, Original Sin, Mark XTC, Millz, Fleekee, Massive, 3 Brothers, Tim Ryan alongside MC’s Eksman, Evil B, IC3, Ragga Twins, Dreps, Nutcracka, Twin FX & D Man

The Sunday line up includes Ratpack, Shades of Rhythm, Slipmatt, Billy ‘Daniel’ Bunter, Rob Tissera, Stevee Wonder, Massive, Savage DJ and Afrozack alongside MC Strict, Chalkie White and Whizzkid

The event – following on from Cloud 9’s Summerfest last August – is being held at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, Bretton.

See Cloud9 Events UK on Facebook/call 07359300324 for more information and details regarding tickets.

Get ready for the Spring Weekender - here's last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough

1. Cloud 9

Get ready for the Spring Weekender - here's last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough Photo: Cloud 9

Photo Sales
From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough

2. Cloud 9

From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough Photo: Daniel Scotcher

Photo Sales
From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough

3. Cloud 9

From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough Photo: Cloud 9

Photo Sales
From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough

4. Cloud 9

From last year's Cloud 9 Summerfest in Peterborough Photo: Daniel Scotcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Peterborough