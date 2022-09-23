All you need to know about Soundle Weekend - a two-day music festival in Oundle

Karnataka are appearing at Soundle

The inaugural Soundle Weekend – October 1 and 2 – will take place in The Queen Victoria Hall, Oundle, combining well known names with lesser known artists including some from the local area.

Saturday will be kicked off at 4pm by Alistair Murphy’s The Curator who hail from Norfolk, followed by Grace and Fire who are a melodic Progressive Hard Rock band from the East Midlands; Quasar, a progressive rock band, and headliners folk rock band Solstice. Formed in 1980 and with the beguiling presence of new vocalist Jess Holland, and following the release of 2020 album ‘Sia’ Solstice have become the band to catch in 2022.

With this year’s Glastonbury Festival a summer highlight, a string of high profile live dates have seen the band’s star in rapid ascendancy while UK and Euro festivals promoters add Solstice to their 2023 line-ups.

See Solstice at Soundle

Sunday will start at 2pm with local traditional Irish band Reel Thyme, followed by folk rockers Kindred Spirit.

Landmarq! , Ghost Of The Machine and Stuckfish follow before Sunday’s headliners, multiple award winners, Karnataka. Karnataka’s storming live performances have captivated audiences across the UK, Europe and the USA.