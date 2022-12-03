All you need to know about March Christmas Market

March Christmas Market returns on December 4

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the event, from 10am to 3pm, to soak up the holiday atmosphere and enjoy a whole host of Christmas music, entertainment, shopping, festive food and drink and much more.

The free event, which is delivered by March Events Committee in partnership with Fenland District Council, has grown year on year – with over 150 stalls filling the town centre this year and even more indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Local traders will be offering an indulgent selection of fresh local food and produce, from artisan cheeses and handcrafted gins to speciality breads and sweet treats, and there’ll be gifts galore with a great choice of quality crafts, toys, homewares, decorations and jewellery.

Children’s rides will once again return to the Market Place and are free-of-charge all day thanks to local sponsors, and little ones will also have the chance to meet Father Christmas in his grotto thanks to Fenland Farmers.

Local musicians and choirs will be getting everyone into the festive spirit with live performances through the day on the Market Place and in Broad Street, and Twenty20 Productions will be transforming the upstairs of March Town Hall into a winter wonderland for a programme of family activities.