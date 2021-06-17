All day music events set for Peterborough’s Nene Park

A previous Mixology event

Mixology, which has a residency at city centre nightspot Red Room on Broadway, is to kick off its new concept - Under - during the summer on a grassed area at Thorpe Meadows, under the Orton Mere Parkway Bridge on August 14.

The group has applied for a licence from Peterborough city council to allow live and recorded music with accompanying visual production between 10am and 11pm.

Tom Skinner, from Mixology, said: “Situated within the juxtaposition of this secret idyllic location with an industrial twist in the heart of Peterborough, we will be bringing our renowned events that have been at the forefront of the East of England dance scene for the past decade with our inaugural outdoor event!

“Expect a picturesque backdrop to be accompanied by an incredible line-up of DJs providing the best upfront house and techno to soundtrack the summer!”

There will be a bar and food vendors on site.

Mixology is responsible for bringing world class DJs to Peterborough over the last nine years. Headline artists include the Brit Awards nominated duo Bicep, Patrick Topping, Skream, Matthias Tanzmann, Tensnake, Solardo as well as BBC Radio One DJs B.Traits and Danny Howard.