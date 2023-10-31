All aboard Santa Express as Christmas comes to Queensgate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Santa Express arrives from the North Pole on November 18, and will be located in North Square. It will be home to Santa all the way up until Christmas Eve.

Under a canopy of new decorations in Queensgate, the spectacular locomotive is just part of the experience Queensgate is offering this year. At the Christmas Craft Station, the magic begins when the clock strikes on the half hour.

Guests will be greeted by the Seasonal Station Master and his merry elves, Pippin and Noel the train driver, then it’s off to Platform 42 where the fun starts.

The sound of festive songs will ring out and the Christmas Crew will help parents, guardians and children to wish the Magic Train to work – whisper a wish and the rest will be revealed!

There will be a variety of activities from Christmas card making to making your own 3D Polar Express Train – and of course all children are invited to write a letter to Santa.

Hosted by PCR presenter, Kev Lawrence and guests, the launch show and lights switch-on will start from 10am and the countdown will take place at 2pm – with lots of fun, games and prizes to win in between.

Tickets cost £7.50 (plus a booking fee if booked online) and can be booked at www.BookFatherChristmas.co.uk/Queensgate