Aled Jones bringing tour to Peterborough - here's when

​Aled Jones fans can prepare to hear him as they’ve never heard him before, when he comes to Peterborough’s Key Theatre in the new year.
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Aled Jones

Tickets for the April 3 appearance go on sale tomorrow (September 22) and Aled said: “I can’t wait to go out on the road with my new show, Full Circle. I’ll be taking people on a remarkable journey, from those early years when I recorded 16 albums in four years, to the present.

“There have been some incredible stories – meeting Royalty, playing concert halls all over the world, singing at Bob Geldof and Paula Yates’s wedding – and, of course, recording Walking In The Air, right through to Songs Of Praise and Classic FM.

“The show will be stories and songs from across my career. I’ll be singing some of my favourites, telling some of my stories, and showing previously-unseen photographs. Who knows, the audience might even get to ask a few questions.”

Aled was the boy treble who captivated the world with his angelic voice. Selling over seven million albums, Aled was the original, classical crossover star. His recording of Walking in the Air, from the animated film The Snowman, firmly established him as a household name and he has become an integral part of the nation’s festivities.

    Equally at home on the classical stage, or starring in musical theatre productions in London West End, his credits include lead roles in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

    As a singer, Aled is in demand globally and has performed in the world’s most iconic venues, from London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

    Aled said: “It’s time to come Full Circle. I’m really excited about this tour. I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career. There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises. There’ll also be a book – it’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road.”

    Aled is a favourite with the Royal Family and even gave a private performance to King Charles III in Kensington Palace.

    Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

