A year of board gaming at The Dice Box in Peterborough

Peterborough board game cafe The Dice Box celebrates its first anniversary this month.

The Bridge Street venue, where you pay a fee and then get to play as many games as you like from a library of nearly 600, was opened on December 10 last year by Yaxley’s Dane and Becky Richards,

The couple, both keen gamers, who love playing with their own two children, describe the cafe as “a great way to connect with people, whether family or friends and to get away from screens for a little while.”

To share their love for games, great food and drinks, they became the first Dice Box franchise when they opened in the heart of the city centre.

From dark Italian roasted coffee to milkshakes and smoothies and a fully licenced bar with their own beers, wine and cocktails they've got a little of everything on their food menu, gourmet burgers to light bites with vegan and veggie options too.

So you can eat, play and relax.

For opening times, charges and to book go to https://the-dice-box.co.uk/peterborough-dice-box/

First anniversary The Dice Box in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, is celebrating its first anniversary

