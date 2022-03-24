A weekend of rock tributes at Peterborough’s Coyotes Bar with Let There B/DC and Guns 2 Roses

See Guns 2 Roses at Coyotes Bar on Saturday

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General knowledge quiz from 8pm – FREE entry, teams of six and winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

FRIDAY:

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm. Free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Clarksdale Contract from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Highway Star playing 70s Classic Rock covers. Free admission;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Sav with Disco Funk Fever from 9pm – 1am. Free entry;

Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Let There B/DC playing homage to the incredible music of AC/DC. Free entry;

The Turbines Tavern (old PSL club on Lincoln Road) has The Expletives at 8pm, Free entry;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Radius 45;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has karaoke night (Inside) from 8pm - 11.30pm, free entry;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am;

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am;

SATURDAY:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Atomics playing late 70s Post Punk New Wave and Power Pop era covers. Free admission;

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Guns 2 Roses (pictured) - Guns N’ Roses tribute band. Tickets on sale;

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has All Killer No Filler;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters, playing an eclectic mix of original Ska/Rocksteady and classic 2Tone covers from 9pm-11pm , free entry;

Brewery Tap has The Sensational 70s and 80s with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry;

Charters has The Expletives – a rambunctious tribute to the punk and new wave explosion of the 70s and 80s. From 10pm. Free entry;

Peterborough Conservative Club has musician and entertainer Trevor “Budgie” Walton from 8.30pm - 11.30pm playing music from the 60s, 70s, rock n roll, to modern day;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Miscellaneous (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has female vocalist Paula Burrows - £5 on the door;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Joe Drury from 4.30pm;

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has The Legionnaires 77 at 2pm playing Ska, Punk, New Wave, Pop, Rock and Disco covers. Free admission;

Charters has Tom Wright, a singer/songwriter playing country, rock and roll and blues from 3pm. Free entry; Monthly Music Quiz – free entry from 6.30pm. Teams of six and winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

Coyotes Bar has karaoke;

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

WEDNESDAY: