A weekend of rock tributes at Peterborough’s Coyotes Bar with Let There B/DC and Guns 2 Roses
Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars have a busy weekend ahead - including two great tribute bands at Coyotes.
THURSDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;
Charters, Town Bridge, has General knowledge quiz from 8pm – FREE entry, teams of six and winning team gets £20 bar voucher;
FRIDAY:
Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm. Free entry;
The Ostrich Inn has Clarksdale Contract from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Highway Star playing 70s Classic Rock covers. Free admission;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Sav with Disco Funk Fever from 9pm – 1am. Free entry;
Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Let There B/DC playing homage to the incredible music of AC/DC. Free entry;
The Turbines Tavern (old PSL club on Lincoln Road) has The Expletives at 8pm, Free entry;
The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Radius 45;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has karaoke night (Inside) from 8pm - 11.30pm, free entry;
Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am;
Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am;
SATURDAY:
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Atomics playing late 70s Post Punk New Wave and Power Pop era covers. Free admission;
Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Guns 2 Roses (pictured) - Guns N’ Roses tribute band. Tickets on sale;
The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm;
The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has All Killer No Filler;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Gangsters, playing an eclectic mix of original Ska/Rocksteady and classic 2Tone covers from 9pm-11pm , free entry;
Brewery Tap has The Sensational 70s and 80s with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Free entry;
Charters has The Expletives – a rambunctious tribute to the punk and new wave explosion of the 70s and 80s. From 10pm. Free entry;
Peterborough Conservative Club has musician and entertainer Trevor “Budgie” Walton from 8.30pm - 11.30pm playing music from the 60s, 70s, rock n roll, to modern day;
Iron Horse Ranch House has Miscellaneous (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;
Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;
Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has female vocalist Paula Burrows - £5 on the door;
SUNDAY:
The Ostrich Inn has Joe Drury from 4.30pm;
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has The Legionnaires 77 at 2pm playing Ska, Punk, New Wave, Pop, Rock and Disco covers. Free admission;
Charters has Tom Wright, a singer/songwriter playing country, rock and roll and blues from 3pm. Free entry; Monthly Music Quiz – free entry from 6.30pm. Teams of six and winning team gets £20 bar voucher;
Coyotes Bar has karaoke;
TUESDAY:
Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;
WEDNESDAY:
Iron Horse Ranch House has Funhouse comedy night. Doors open 6pm, Show starts 8pm. Tickets £10.