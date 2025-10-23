A treat for dinosaur-loving youngsters - and best of the rest

Highlights this week - Dino Tales, John Lydon and Omad Djalili all in Peterborough

A dinosaur adventure, punk legend, top stand-up comedy, theatre, music and more to look forward to this week in Peterborough.

DINO TALES – Jurassic Rescue

New Theatre, October 28

With a captivating story, interactive activities throughout and an immersive finale that will bring the house down, Dino Tales is an unforgettable fun-filled family adventure starring Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs to ever roam the stage.

You and the kids will be jumping for Jurassic joy after this pre-historic party, so get ready for the ultimate Jurassic rescue adventure.

John Lydon at New Theatre, October 26

He’s a legend and an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal. John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution. He will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, and take audience questions.

Omid Djalili: Namaste at The Cresset, October 25

The Persian Comedy Powerhouse performs his critically acclaimed new show, bowing to his inner anger and unleashing a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet. Age 16+

The Chaos That Has Been And Will No Doubt Return Jumped Up Theatre and Chalkline Theatre at Peterborough College, October 23 Set over one chaotic night, the play follows two best friends as they chase the highs of youth against a backdrop of systemic neglect. Painting a tapestry of violence and joy, it is a raw, real- time collision of friendship and survival. Told with biting wit and lyrical intensity, this production is a powerful exploration of class and identity, with a cracking house party that pulses round the corner.

Tease at The Cresset, October 26

The ultimate burlesque and cabaret experience where sensuality and unadulterated fun collide. Led by award-winning burlesque sensations Lady Lust and Miss Temptation and the Tease group dancers. Combined with cabaret, circus and variety acts from across the UK.

Kevin Bloody Wilson at The Cresset, October 30

From TikTok to YouTube, or his legendary live shows, Kev's unmatched DILLIGAF attitude is inspiring new generations to laugh, sing, and is a welcome reminder to not take life too seriously. He’s more than a storyteller – he’s a way of life.

And Then There Were None, Key Theatre studio, Oct 29-Nov 1

Mask Theatre return with one of Agatha Christie’s darkest murder mysteries. Ten strangers find themselves invited to an event on remote island. It quickly becomes apparent that each of them has a dark, sinister secret.

Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare: Hamlet at The Cresset, October 23 Featuring a cast of professional Shakespearean actors, this unique production takes an unpredictable twist each night as one performer is chosen to be deliberately intoxicated for up to four hours before showtime.

That’ll Be The Day: 40th Anniversary Show, New Theatre, Oct 30

This milestone comes with a bittersweet farewell to the legendary Trevor Payne. Enjoy an unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll, pop, and comedy, featuring the greatest hits from the 50s through to the 80s. Be part of the celebration and give Trevor the send-off he deserves!

Sabrina VS Olivia: Bitter Sweet, New Theatre, October 29

Carpenters and Livvies alike will rejoice in a spectacular show packed with pop smash-hits, heartbreak anthems, and the undeniable thrill of friendly rivalry. Don’t miss the dazzling lighting effects that make this the ultimate duel-concert event for pop fans.