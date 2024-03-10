A tale of murder, mystery and horror on a Peterborough stage
And joining Colin Baker (Sherlock Holmes) and Terry Molloy (Dr Watson) in the performance at the Key Theatre on March 23 is Rosie Baker (Doctor Who and Torchwood), who will be playing opposite her father Colin.
Rosie said: “Watching my dad on stage as a child introduced me to the magic of theatre and now to join him up there is beyond special – little Rosie wouldn't believe her luck!”
The cast is completed by Dee Sadler as Doctor Mortimer, Kate Ashmead as Mrs Barrymore and Martin Parsons as Jack Stapleton.
The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and the sound effects created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience from Baker Street to Dartmoor, as this tale of murder, mystery and horror is brought to life.
The legend of the Hound Of The Baskervilles has haunted the Baskerville family for generations – none more so than Sir Charles Baskerville, who died in mysterious circumstances worthy of the legend. This leads Doctor Mortimer to consult Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson, in the hope of preventing the heir to the Baskerville estate, Sir Henry, from suffering the same fate. But the supernatural seems a very long way from 221B Baker Street…
However, once Holmes & Watson journey to isolated Baskerville Hall, the line between reality and the legend becomes blurred. Death, doom and myth surround them – what is the secret of the butler in the night, whose is the mysterious lantern that shines in the darkness, and what hellish apparition stalks Dartmoor with murderous intent?”