And there are more show-stopping West End Musicals heading this way as part of a stellar line-up of live music, comedy and top-class live entertainment.

A brand-new tour of the Heathers the Musical (28 Feb – 4 Mar), based on the eponymous 1988 film, brings the magic of the West End and Westerberg High to Peterborough whilst The Commitments (15 – 20 May) brings over 20 soul classics to the stage for a fabulously fun night out.

And sandwiched inbetween Mamma Mia! (18 – 22 Apr) will have audiences dancing in the aisles to the songs of ABBA as the international phenomenon heads to the city.

MAMMA MIA! is coming to New Theatre

Live music fans will be spoiled for choice with musical tributes from every era, from Elvis (A Vision of Elvis, 17 Feb) through to the modern day with Pop Princesses (12 Mar) and P!nk: A Beautiful Trauma (16 Feb).

There’s also Tina Turner (What’s Love Got to Do With It, 8 Feb), 70s hits in Disco Inferno (6 Apr); 80s fans will not want to miss Club 80’s Live (11 Feb) or the international hit A Capella group The Magnets (16 Mar) with their brand new remixed live show, bringing the best of the electric decade.

Meanwhile The History of Rock (28 Apr) celebrates Rock music throughout the decades from the 50s to today, and T.Rextasy (7 May) pays tribute to Marc Bolan, who with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

And if that isn’t enough, look out for The Searchers (12 May) returning for just one more tour in 2023 to show appreciation to all those who gave them a wonderful and successful career, or Barry Steele & Friends: The Roy Orbison Story (20 Apr), and the ever-popular That’ll Be the Day (13 May) once more celebrating the golden age of Rock ‘n’ Roll and pop.

The Magnets

Drunken Nights (24 Mar) celebrates the story of The Dubliners in the ultimate feel-good Irish show. Some

Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story (15 Apr) returns after a sell-out visit in 2022.

There are a host of shows to appeal to fans of Strictly Come Dancing as some of the leading talent from the show takes to the stage.

First up, Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez return with Firedance (23 Feb), featuring sizzling dancers, mesmerising fire specialists and a sensational live band; 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice invites you to join him on a journey to his homeland for his production, Giovanni Pernice: Made in Italy (13 Apr), and audience favourite Robin Windsor stars in Come What May (12 Mar), transporting you to the glitz and glamour of the Moulin Rouge in a high energy musical extravaganza.

Giovanni Pernice

Other dance highlights include a first visit to the UK from internationally-renowned Varna Ballet performing two of the most-loved ballets of all time: The Nutcracker and Giselle (10 – 11 Mar).

Ballet Theatre UK present their passionate portrayal of one of the world’s greatest love stories, Romeo and Juliet (25 Mar).

It’s “Duggee Hugs” all round as Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show (14 – 15 Feb) will help younger audiences get their very first Theatre Badge. A-Woof! Families will also not want to miss Tall Stories’ brilliant adaptation of the much-loved Julia Donaldson story, Room on the Broom (17 – 19 Mar), and the High Jinx Magic Show (9 Apr) is back with a fast paced fun family show filled with amazing tricks, grand illusions and crazy circus thrills.

Lovers of comedy can pick from some of the most hilarious comedians currently on tour, live comedy’s

Room On The Broom is coming to New Theatre

internationally acclaimed Irish master Jimeoin returns with The Craic (24 Feb), whilst Paul Smith: Joker (27 Apr) is the Scouse funnyman’s biggest and funniest tour show to date mixing his trademark audience

interaction with more hilarious true stories from his everyday life.

And don’t miss the critically-acclaimed, multi five star awarded hilarious comedy Dracula: The Bloody Truth (30 Mar – 1 Apr)…you’ll die laughing!

For booking and more visit newtheatre-peterborough.com

Varna International Ballet’s The Nutcracker