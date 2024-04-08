A spectacular summer of sound in Peterborough

A Summer of Sound at Peterborough Cathedral

Continuing the musical journey, The Sixteen: 2024 Choral Pilgrimage arrives on April 20, delivering heavenly harmonies and vocals that will uplift spirits and stir souls.

Soul & R&B aficionados are in for a treat on April 27, as Jazzie B and The Allergies grace the Cathedral with their infectious rhythms and groovy beats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 5, it is the turn of Heather Small, the voice of M People, and her live band as they deliver a powerhouse performance.

Most Popular

Supporting a noble cause, Men United in Song takes the stage on May 11, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, bringing together voices in harmony for an evening of solidarity and support.

An Evening of Radiohead on May 18 will pay tribute to the iconic band's legendary repertoire.

As summer reaches its peak, the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra, featuring Europe’s most renowned and gifted pianist Katya Apekisheva will be in concert on June 22, and finally, Beatles by Candlelight brings the summer concert series to a close on July 6, as timeless hits from the Fab Four fill the Cathedral with nostalgic melodies and timeless charm.