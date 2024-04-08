A spectacular summer of sound in Peterborough
Continuing the musical journey, The Sixteen: 2024 Choral Pilgrimage arrives on April 20, delivering heavenly harmonies and vocals that will uplift spirits and stir souls.
Soul & R&B aficionados are in for a treat on April 27, as Jazzie B and The Allergies grace the Cathedral with their infectious rhythms and groovy beats.
On May 5, it is the turn of Heather Small, the voice of M People, and her live band as they deliver a powerhouse performance.
Supporting a noble cause, Men United in Song takes the stage on May 11, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, bringing together voices in harmony for an evening of solidarity and support.
An Evening of Radiohead on May 18 will pay tribute to the iconic band's legendary repertoire.
As summer reaches its peak, the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra, featuring Europe’s most renowned and gifted pianist Katya Apekisheva will be in concert on June 22, and finally, Beatles by Candlelight brings the summer concert series to a close on July 6, as timeless hits from the Fab Four fill the Cathedral with nostalgic melodies and timeless charm.
Tickets are on sale online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk