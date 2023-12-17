A sparkling drag show heading for a Peterborough theatre
The Dazzling Diamonds comes to the theatre on January 19, and the audience can step into the spotlight with “Lexi Leven” played by Luke Attwood.
Luke began performing at a young age before stepping into drag at 16 and now choreographs and performs in comedy drag show.
From headlining the “Icons” show at Funny Girls in Blackpool, to the Stardust Variety show in Cyprus, his career is a sparkling rollercoaster!
Lola Lush is the next Queen on the stage, performed by Brandon Nicholson. Brandon also studied
music from a young age, with a born passion for performing – landing his first role in drag in 2015. He too works for the Stardust Variety show in Cyprus.
The last, but certainly not the least Dazzling Diamond, is Jack Thomas – Bailey La Creame. Jack’s shining drag life began in his university town of Carlisle.
From starting with performances once or twice a month, he was headhunted by the Turkish company Talk Of The Town! He then blossomed into Bailey La Creame, now landing himself in the Dazzling Diamonds!
With singalong hits from legends like Cher, Adele, and Dolly Parton, as well as iconic movie melodies, there’s a little something for everyone in this show.
Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com/