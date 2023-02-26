A sound that helped define the 60s - The Manfreds have a Peterborough date
Legendary pioneers of Rhythm and Blues in the UK, The Manfreds (formerly known as Manfred Mann) are celebrating a remarkable 60 years as one of Britain’s most respected bands with a Peterborough date in October.
A massive part of the 60s British music scene, The Manfreds' music still retains a timeless quality some 60 years on. As well as celebrating the band’s 60th , this tour will also mark the last opportunity for fans to see both original frontmen, Paul Jones and Mike D’Abo, on tour together.
Joining Mike and Paul is original guitarist Tom McGuinness along with long – standing Manfreds members Rob Townsend on drums, Marcus Cliffe on bass and Simon Currie on saxophone/flute.
The band originally ran from 1962 until 1969 – defining the decade with their unique sound. Reforming as The Manfreds in 1991, the band have carried on performing together ever since for over 30 years.
Fans can expect many of the much loved hits, including Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, The One In The Middle, Come Tomorrow, Sha La La, Ha Ha! Said The Clown, My Name Is Jack, Fox On The Run, Mighty Quinn and Do Wah Diddy Diddy, one of the most popular and instantly recognisable songs of the decade and still the biggest audience pleaser at their concerts
Expect a few solo hits, plus surprise renditions of their favourite Rhythm ‘n’ Blues numbers from over the years.
Tickets for the October 12 show from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com