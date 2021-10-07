Liberation opening night: Part 2 Photos: Harry Rutter

A second look at the Liberation nightclub opening night

Our photo gallery from the opening night at Liberation in Peterborough proved so popular, we’ve brought you another!

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 5:49 am

Here’s another 20 photos from Saturday’s launch at the New Road venue which featured appearances by three Love Island stars - AJ Bunker, Sam Jackson and Aaron Simpson.

If you missed the first gallery see it HERE.

If you want to have a look at the venue inside, there’s a gallery HERE

1. Liberation opening night

Liberation opening night: Part 2 Photos: Harry Rutter

Photo Sales

2. Liberation opening night

Liberation opening night: Part 2 Photos: Harry Rutter

Photo Sales

3. Liberation opening night

Liberation opening night: Part 2 Photos: Harry Rutter

Photo Sales

4. Liberation opening night

Liberation opening night: Part 2 Photos: Harry Rutter

Photo Sales
PeterboroughLove Island
Next Page
Page 1 of 6