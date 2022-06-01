A round up of things to do in the Peterborough area this week

Burghley Game and Country Fair show in 2015 Photos: Lee Hellwing

Living Heritage Game and Country FairBurghley House, June 3-5From horse riding events to clay shooting, and from rural crafts to street food, visitors heading to the sweeping parkland surrounding the Tudor mansion are set for a right royal country treat as the nation marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Tickets cost £16 adults, £15 over 65s, and £6 children (5-15). For full details, see www.burghley.co.uk

Werrington Show Scarecrow TrailWerrington Village, June 3 and 4Trail maps, £1, will be available to collect from The Green between 10am and 4pm each day. This year’s theme: Royal Jubilee - and there are two trails – a short trail and an explorer trail to choose from.

Gin and Cider FestivalCharters, Town Bridge, today until SundayThe venue will be showcasing 30 different gins as well as a variety of 20 ciders and perries.The popular weekly Quiz Night will take place as usual tonight from 8pm with a selection of live music and DJ acts booked to perform across the weekend.Friday: House Sessions from 2-10pm; Saturday: Mola Mola Jambalaya live from 10pm; Sunday: Jazz Underground (live Jazz DJ Set) from 12-3pm & Cosmic Rodney live from 3pm.Entry is free.

Sacrewell Farm, today until Sunday

Looking back at the last 70-years, highlights include an inflatable assault course, live music, children’s games, craft activities, a special Jubilee trail and a tractor display.

Jubilee weekend

Peterborough Cathedral until Sunday

Various events culminating on Sunday with a celebratory peal of bells, lighting of the West Front in red, white and blue (each evening), a Jubilee picnic and special service of Choral Evensong.

TERRY DEARY’S TWISTED TALESKey Theatre, tonightA brand new original comedy by Terry Deary (author of Horrible Histories). Just three actors perform over 100 roles in as many minutes of fact-based, fast-paced fun! Fun for all the family.

Remi Harris and Tom MooreCrowland Abbey, June 5 (7.30pm)Guitarist Remi and virtuoso bassist Tom present an evening of music ranging from the acoustic Jazz of the 30s and 40s to the electric blues of the 60s and 70s in a wonderful acoustical setting.

Blackbird by Stamford Shoestring

Stamford Arts Centre, June 7-11

Blackbird written by David Harrower and an Olivier Award winner, is a hard hitting exploration of a forbidden relationship where questions far outweigh answers. Suitable for ages 16+

LOST IN MUSIC

New Theatre, June 3

This show boasts a sensational live band, an incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals. So, come dressed to impress to celebrate the golden age of Disco

RAPUNZEL

Key Theatre, June 5

Let your hair down in a brand-new adaptation of the popular fairy tale Rapunzel.

With a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant take on a classic and much-loved story.

HOUSEWIVES ON HOLIDAY

The Cresset June 7