A rave weekend under the Peterborough parkway

Peterborough’s essential outdoor dance brand, Under, has announced over 50 more acts to appear at its August Weekender when it returns to its unique home beneath the Nene Parkway Flyover.

A further wave of crucial house and drum ‘n’ bass talent is heading for the iconic Nene Flyover rave on August 17 and 18 including Sidney Charles, Clipz, Ozzie Guven, Blondi, Gardna, Lens and more.

Day one will be hosted by trusted event brand Mixology, and now welcomes Sidney Charles, Ozzie Guven, Blondi and many more house music selectors.

While packing out the lineup on Day 2, hosted by Charlie Tee’s vital drum ‘n’ bass club brand, Unitee, are Clipz, Gardna, Lens, and enough MCs to send a shockwave through the city.

Under returns in August

​This latest lineup follows the previously announced headliners, which included the hot house heads East End Dubs and SOSA (17 Aug), and BBC Radio 1’s Charlie Tee and D&B legend, Shy FX (18 Aug).

With the huge success of SOSA’s latest single “BLOW (White Girl In Town)” featuring Kilo Ali, which hit No.2 on the Beatport Top 100 Chart, expect the floor to be shaking when SOSA drops the biggest house track popping off in the UK right now.

Fans of house music with depth, melody and groove need to get a ticket for the Saturday at Under to catch one of Hamburg’s finest exports, Sidney Charles as he spins tunes from his Heavy House Society label and beyond.

For minimal and deep cuts, Ozzie Guven will have it covered, playing out a catalogue of tracks that’ve signed to Sidney’s label, Seven Dials Records and drawn support from such heavyweights as Marco Carola and Michael Bibi.

For bass music heads, Sunday at Under will be a playground of all things jungle and D&B.

Original noughties junglist Clipz has made a welcome return to the scene and now arrives at Under, after conquering all corners of the dance music circuit under the alias, Redlight.

MC-songwriter Gardna will be showcasing the same energy-driven live performance that saw him scoop BBC Radio 1’s Dance Award. While rapidly rising star Lens will be unleashing her imaginative and eclectic selections that’ve seen her tour with bass music royalty, Chase & Status and Hybrid Minds.

Since its inception as a one-day event three years ago, Under has morphed into a vital dance event that rivals any UK production of its size.

A true celebration of urban clubbing, Under also showcases the talents of the region’s most reputable graffiti artists - JXC, Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch, Gnasher Mural and Hero 32 to name a few – exhibiting giant murals of the headline DJs towering the height of the bridge, and creating an eye-popping backdrop for this daytime affair.

Various tickets are available from day and weekend passes to VIP and discounted group packages, starting from £24.95 for a day ticket and £59.95 for a weekend ticket. Tickets are available online at www.under.events

Powered by a Funktion-One sound system and running from 12 midday until 10pm, the Under August Weekender is set to attract thousands of clubbers and is already looking like one of the most in-demand clubbing destinations this summer.