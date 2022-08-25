A packed Bank Holiday Weekend in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars
The highlights
Thursday:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm;
Charters, Town Bridge, has Summer Beer Festival from midday (until Monday), showcasing 20+ real ales, 10+ ciders and 30+ gins plus its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;
Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm, free entry, teams of up to 6;
Peterborough Beer Festival, the Embankment, has Last Minute Brigade from 7pm and The Expletives from 9pm;FRIDAY:
Peterborough Beer Festival has Palmy Uke Band (2pm), Division (4pm), 23 Reasons (7.30pm) and Revolver (9.30pm).
Bijou has its Acoustic Session from 6.45pm with Zakk Zoot;
The Crown, Lincoln Road has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm;Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm; The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Candy Twist from 9pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Sensational 70s and 80s with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm -1am;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith;
Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Ed CoxIron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has karaoke from 8pm (inside);SATURDAY:
Peterborough Beer Festival has The Tenters from 2pm; Salmon Dave from 3pm; The Nuggets from 4.45pm; Another Girl Another Planet from 7.30pm; and Motor City Vipers from 9.30pm.
Bijou has a special Bank Holiday weekend Saturday Smooth session with guest DJ Tony Tee from 9pm to 3am;The Ostrich Inn has Made In The Vatican from 9.30pm ;Burghley Club has High Rollers from 9pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road has Junk Puppets from 9pm;Charters has Funk & Stuff with DJ Eddie Nash from 3-9pm;
Brewery Tap has The Get Down with MrNash – Funk, Soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Drum and Bass. From 9.30pm till 3amPeterborough Conservative Club has James Stevens ;Iron Horse Ranch House has rock night with Lizzy on the Loose (5pm - 6.45pm) and Let There B/DC (7pm - 9pm). Tickets £5pp;
The Paper Mills, Wansford, has Sylvester Gold from 5.30pm – 9pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Gangsters from 4.30pm;
The Peacock, London Road, has Strictly Soulful from 3pm to 10pm with headliners: SL8R (V Recordings) and MC FOKUS (X-Bar Theory) plus support from some of Peterborough's finest Drum & Bass artists;Charters has Latino Sound – the new experience in Latin Music, from 3-6pm, followed by its Monthly Music Quiz from 6.30pm;
Brewery Tap has JazzFunktion by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 8.30pm till 11pm. Live DJ Set;
Bijou has a one-off Sunday Acoustic Session with CJ Hatt (pictured) from 7pm to 10pm, plus karaoke in the basement from 8pm;
The Paper Mills, Wansford, has Melissa Rainbirds from 1pm – 5pm;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Fraz;
The Crown, Lincoln Road has Caustic Lights from 8.30pm;Iron Horse Ranch House has Halo (Inside) 3pm – 5pm;
Thorney Live at Bedford Hall has 12.30pm. The Tour*Ettes; 2pm. Very Beautiful South; 3.30pm. Groove Cartell; 5pm. The CoPolice; 7pm. Last Minute Brigade
BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY:
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm;