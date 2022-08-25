A packed Bank Holiday Weekend in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See CJ Hatt at Bijou on Sunday

Thursday:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has Summer Beer Festival from midday (until Monday), showcasing 20+ real ales, 10+ ciders and 30+ gins plus its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm, free entry, teams of up to 6;

Peterborough Beer Festival, the Embankment, has Last Minute Brigade from 7pm and The Expletives from 9pm;FRIDAY:

Peterborough Beer Festival has Palmy Uke Band (2pm), Division (4pm), 23 Reasons (7.30pm) and Revolver (9.30pm).

Bijou has its Acoustic Session from 6.45pm with Zakk Zoot;

The Crown, Lincoln Road has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm;Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm; The Ostrich Inn has 8 Foot Under from 9.30pm;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Candy Twist from 9pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Sensational 70s and 80s with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm -1am;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Ed CoxIron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has karaoke from 8pm (inside);SATURDAY:

Peterborough Beer Festival has The Tenters from 2pm; Salmon Dave from 3pm; The Nuggets from 4.45pm; Another Girl Another Planet from 7.30pm; and Motor City Vipers from 9.30pm.

Bijou has a special Bank Holiday weekend Saturday Smooth session with guest DJ Tony Tee from 9pm to 3am;The Ostrich Inn has Made In The Vatican from 9.30pm ;Burghley Club has High Rollers from 9pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Junk Puppets from 9pm;Charters has Funk & Stuff with DJ Eddie Nash from 3-9pm;

Brewery Tap has The Get Down with MrNash – Funk, Soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Drum and Bass. From 9.30pm till 3amPeterborough Conservative Club has James Stevens ;Iron Horse Ranch House has rock night with Lizzy on the Loose (5pm - 6.45pm) and Let There B/DC (7pm - 9pm). Tickets £5pp;

The Paper Mills, Wansford, has Sylvester Gold from 5.30pm – 9pm;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Gangsters from 4.30pm;

The Peacock, London Road, has Strictly Soulful from 3pm to 10pm with headliners: SL8R (V Recordings) and MC FOKUS (X-Bar Theory) plus support from some of Peterborough's finest Drum & Bass artists;Charters has Latino Sound – the new experience in Latin Music, from 3-6pm, followed by its Monthly Music Quiz from 6.30pm;

Brewery Tap has JazzFunktion by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 8.30pm till 11pm. Live DJ Set;

Bijou has a one-off Sunday Acoustic Session with CJ Hatt (pictured) from 7pm to 10pm, plus karaoke in the basement from 8pm;

The Paper Mills, Wansford, has Melissa Rainbirds from 1pm – 5pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Fraz;

The Crown, Lincoln Road has Caustic Lights from 8.30pm;Iron Horse Ranch House has Halo (Inside) 3pm – 5pm;

Thorney Live at Bedford Hall has 12.30pm. The Tour*Ettes; 2pm. Very Beautiful South; 3.30pm. Groove Cartell; 5pm. The CoPolice; 7pm. Last Minute Brigade

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: